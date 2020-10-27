Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Carmichael, Vida, 91, bank officer, Oct. 21, East Lawn Palms.
Carr, Douglas, 46, customer service associate, Oct. 14, East Lawn Palms.
Cox, Marsha G., 71, librarian, Oct. 12, East Lawn Palms.
Cyprian, Creola, 91, homemaker, Oct. 10, East Lawn Palms.
Ferguson, Thomas J., 92, teacher, Sept. 27, East Lawn Palms.
Jones, Mildred, 105, homemaker, Oct. 17, East Lawn Palms.
Mercado, Israel L., 55, laborer, Oct. 19, Carrillo’s.
Schlesselman, Crystal L., 33, homemaker, Oct. 22, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Torrez, Billy A., 81, Oct. 17, Carrillo’s.
