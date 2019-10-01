Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Carrasco, Teresa, 58, teller, Sept. 26, Bring’s.

Crowdes, Robert, 83, physician, Sept. 26, Bring’s.

Evans, Fern, 90, elementary school teacher, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Garland, Thurly I., 103, homemaker, Sept. 11, Adair Dodge.

Gerry, Lucille, 101, homemaker, Sept. 25, Bring’s.

Hoby, John, 69, facilities manager, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Hunt, Agnes M., 83, comptroller, Sept. 22, Adair Dodge.

Jackson, Irene, 104, homemaker, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Kaercher, David, 75, mechanic, Sept. 24, Bring’s.

Kelly, Dorothy, 74, administrative assistant, Sept. 25, Adair-Avalon.

Lyken, Godfrey, 60, truck driver, Sept. 25, Bring’s.

McGlone, Kathryn, 71, insurance agent, Sept. 23, Bring’s.

McHenry, John A., 53, transportation, Sept. 18, Adair Dodge.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meadows, William, 87, flight engineer, Sept. 25, Bring’s.

Quiner, Quent, 89, public relations specialist, Sept. 20, Bring’s.

Reyes Campos, Natali, 35, laborer, Mexico, Aug. 15, Adair Dodge.

Rohan, Ellen, 89, nurse, Sept. 20, Bring’s.

Taylor, Marie A., 96, real estate agent, Sept. 17, Adair Dodge.

Valdez Roman, Roger, 21, laborer, Mexico, Aug. 23, Adair Dodge.

Woods, Tad, 51, handyman, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags