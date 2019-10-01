The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Carrasco, Teresa, 58, teller, Sept. 26, Bring’s.
Crowdes, Robert, 83, physician, Sept. 26, Bring’s.
Evans, Fern, 90, elementary school teacher, Sept. 21, Bring’s.
Garland, Thurly I., 103, homemaker, Sept. 11, Adair Dodge.
Gerry, Lucille, 101, homemaker, Sept. 25, Bring’s.
Hoby, John, 69, facilities manager, Sept. 21, Bring’s.
Hunt, Agnes M., 83, comptroller, Sept. 22, Adair Dodge.
Jackson, Irene, 104, homemaker, Sept. 21, Bring’s.
Kaercher, David, 75, mechanic, Sept. 24, Bring’s.
Kelly, Dorothy, 74, administrative assistant, Sept. 25, Adair-Avalon.
Lyken, Godfrey, 60, truck driver, Sept. 25, Bring’s.
McGlone, Kathryn, 71, insurance agent, Sept. 23, Bring’s.
McHenry, John A., 53, transportation, Sept. 18, Adair Dodge.
Meadows, William, 87, flight engineer, Sept. 25, Bring’s.
Quiner, Quent, 89, public relations specialist, Sept. 20, Bring’s.
Reyes Campos, Natali, 35, laborer, Mexico, Aug. 15, Adair Dodge.
Rohan, Ellen, 89, nurse, Sept. 20, Bring’s.
Taylor, Marie A., 96, real estate agent, Sept. 17, Adair Dodge.
Valdez Roman, Roger, 21, laborer, Mexico, Aug. 23, Adair Dodge.
Woods, Tad, 51, handyman, Sept. 21, Bring’s.