Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Abell, James, 90, laborer, Oct. 28, Bring’s.

Ahl, Sharon K., 62, foster care provider, Oct. 26, Carrillo’s.

Anton, Librado V., 95, tailor, Oct. 25, Carrillo’s.

Britt, Barbara, 68, bookkeeper, Oct. 26, Bring’s.

Campas, Erlinda G., 75, cook, Oct. 27, Carrillo’s.

Dochtermann, Edna, 95, bobbin winder, Oct. 29, Bring’s.

Gonzalez, John V., 60, roofer, Oct. 23, Carrillo’s.

Hardaway, Robert, 103, surgeon, Oct. 23, Bring’s.

Hatterman, Larry, 78, lead line technician, Oct. 28, Bring’s.

Jaworek, Bettie, 82, homemaker, Oct. 27, Bring’s.

Kirk, Cynthia, 67, minister, Oct. 25, Bring’s.

Martin, Scott, 58, military, Oct. 28, Bring’s.

McCormick, Richard, 62, engineer, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

Mendoza, Priscilla G., 73, assembler, Oct. 28, Desert Rose Heather.

Messersmith, Jeanne, 92, sales manager, Oct. 25, Bring’s.

Rogers, Hoyle, 79, civil service auditor, Oct. 27, Bring’s.

Vasquez, Olga G., 87, machine operator, Oct. 26, Carrillo’s.

Williams, Mary, 85, bookkeeper, Oct. 27, Bring’s.

