Deaths in southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alisio, Arthur, 81, chief master sergeant, June 30, Bring’s.

Allen, Louis, 86, land surveyor, June 28, Bring’s.

Alvarez, Ismael B., 25, plumber, June 25, Carrillo’s.

Anderson, Wayne, 86, insurance agent, July 2, Bring’s.

Baker, Daniel, 73, construction inspector, June 9, East Lawn.

Beckwith, Craig, 44, handyman, June 29, Bring’s.

Begley, Stella K., 60, corrections supervisor, July 5, Marana Mortuary.

Bingham, Geraldine, 90, homemaker, June 25, Bring’s.

Butler, Linda, 75, bookkeeper, July 4, Bring’s.

Carrasco, Josephine Q “Baby”, 91, homemaker, June 30, Carrillo’s.

Cella, Paul, 91, civil engineer, July 8, Sensible Cremation.

Chaney, Gerald, 56, draftsman, June 19, Bring’s.

Collins, Maxine, 90, accountant, June 27, Bring’s.

Ferguson-Ward, Patricia A., 64, case worker, June 29, Carrillo’s.

Fernandez-Rosell, Julia, 100, homemaker, July 5, Carrillo’s.

Herrera, Raymond C., 70, July 4, Carrillo’s.

Ishikawa, Deborah, 69, registered nurse, July 1, Bring’s.

Justice, Jerry J., 63, technician, June 25, Carrillo’s.

Kunkel, John, 94, engineer, June 2, East Lawn.

Levy, David, 74, vice president, July 2, East Lawn.

Martin, Mary, 95, educator, June 25, Bring’s.

Medlin, Robert, 72, engineer, June 29, East Lawn.

Megerle, Sandra, 81, cashier, June 25, Bring’s.

Mehus, Kirklund, 53, landscape artist, June 30, Bring’s.

Miller, Franklin, 88, master sergeant, June 24, Bring’s.

Pelusi, Julia, 92, administrative assistant, June 29, Bring’s.

Rich, Rada, 72, pastor, June 28, Bring’s.

Sandbothe, Marianne, 84, clerk, June 28, Bring’s.

Spicer, Christy, 32, bartender, June 24, East Lawn.

Tanaka, Kenji, 96, stockbroker, June 26, East Lawn.

Tapia, Manuel A., 69, broker, June 27, Carrillo’s.

Templar, Shields, 81, writer, July 6, Marana Mortuary.

Tinervin, Jonathan, 74, printer, July 4, Bring’s.

Traversone, Frank, 91, engineer, July 3, Bring’s.

Valdez, Marco M., 42, foreman, June 24, Carrillo’s.

White, Sandra, 58, customer service, July 2, Bring’s.

