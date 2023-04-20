The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Allen, Sara F., 72, food service, April 8, Carrillo’s.
Appleby, Helen, 100, homemaker, March 31, East Lawn.
Baker, Judith, 84, dental technologist, April 5, East Lawn.
Caballero, David Arthur, 57, custodian, April 8, Carrillo’s.
Cole, Edward, 90, auditor, Mach 23, East Lawn.
Encinas, Marissa E., 47, supervisor, April 8, Carrillo’s.
Ferratt, Juan Mendez, 78, grocery stocker, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Fischer, Libby, 88, executive secretary, April 1, East Lawn.
People are also reading…
Foster, Lloyd B., 79, miner, March 6, Sensible Cremation.
Gonzales, Regina De Jesus Villa, 1, infant, April 15, Carrillo’s.
Goolsby, Alex Melron, 31, cook, April 5, Carrillo’s.
Harmsen, Jennie, 94, March 26, East Lawn.
Hartson, Joseph William Sr., 68, handyman, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Hays, Delores, 98, homemaker, April 3, East Lawn.
Kemberling, Christopher Joseph, 69, IT manager, April 9, Carrillo’s.
Manley, Lois, 86, unit clerk, March 25, East Lawn.
Marinez, Francisco Loya, 68, wheel builder, April 7, Carrillo’s.
Olivares, Evangelina Cano, 91, homemaker, April 14, Carrillo’s.
Romero, Jesus Manuel, 20, shift manager, April 7, Carrillo’s.
Rowron, Helen Eloise, 103, teacher, April 11, Carrillo’s.
Soto, Joanne, 67, waitress, March 24, East Lawn.
Webster, Betty, 95, secretary, March 29, East Lawn.
Young, Francisco Renee Gilmert, 69, artist, April 8, Carrillo’s.