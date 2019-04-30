The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Blunk, Michelle M., 64, April 29, Adair Dodge.
Bowles, William A., 80, chemist, April 21, Adair Dodge.
Boylan Sr., John T., 59, security guard, April 26, Desert Rose Heather.
Crone-Koshel, Linda, 76, social work educator, April 26, Adair Dodge.
Cutler, Matthew A., 22, plumber, April 21, Adair Dodge.
Green, Leonard M., 47, gas driller, April 12, Adair Dodge.
Holmer, Delma I., 87, homemaker, April 28, Adair Dodge.
Ridge Jr., George W., 86, journalist, April 24, Adair Dodge.