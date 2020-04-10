Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Campbell, Mary K., 93, teacher, Chino Valley, Arizona, April 6, Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Goetz, Dorothy R., 95, homemaker, March 17, Adair-Avalon.

Johnson, Sandra, 71, property manager, Green Valley, March 18, Neptune Society.

McElroy, Mary, 90, airline ticket agent, March 24, Neptune Society.

Montanaro, Richard A., 75, therapist, Vail, Arizona, March 29, Neptune Society.

Shipman, Steven D., 74, heavy equipment operator, April 7, Adair-Avalon.

Wendel, Patricia, 82, nurse, April 3, Neptune Society.

