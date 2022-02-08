 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in southern Arizona

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Bennett, Linda M., 73, sales, Feb. 3, Sensible Cremation.

Catlin, Marvin Leslie, 59, mechanic, Jan. 31, Sensible Cremation.

Collazo, Ivan, 60, engineer, Jan. 30, Sensible Cremation.

Contreras, Christina R., 77, Jan. 27, Tucson Cremation.

Coronado, Gabino, 69, roofer, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.

De Gomez, Analicia Samaniego, 90, homemaker, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.

Diaz, Mercy E., 97, school nutrition server, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.

Encinas, Sylvia M., 75, homemaker, Jan. 30, Carrillo’s.

Espino, David, 70, handyman, Feb. 3, Sensible Cremation.

Inzunza, Sylvestre Miguel IV, 18, student, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.

Kin, Ramon, 63, supervisor, Feb. 1, Carrillo’s.

Koester, Brother Oluf Lawrence, 90, Benedictine monk, Jan. 30, Adair Dodge.

Lopez, Manuel, 79, mechanic, Feb. 3, Carrillo’s.

Luevano, Susie Jesus Flores, 93, clothing boutique owner, Feb. 2, Sensible Cremation.

Monaghan, Susan Kay, 64, clerk, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.

Niestatek, Bronislaw Edward, 60, electronics technician, Jan. 20, Sensible Cremation.

Perez, Frank Robert, 61, driver, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.

Sotelo, Charles M., 74, carpenter, Jan. 27, Sensible Cremation.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News