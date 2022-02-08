Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bennett, Linda M., 73, sales, Feb. 3, Sensible Cremation.
Catlin, Marvin Leslie, 59, mechanic, Jan. 31, Sensible Cremation.
Collazo, Ivan, 60, engineer, Jan. 30, Sensible Cremation.
Contreras, Christina R., 77, Jan. 27, Tucson Cremation.
Coronado, Gabino, 69, roofer, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.
De Gomez, Analicia Samaniego, 90, homemaker, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.
Diaz, Mercy E., 97, school nutrition server, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.
Encinas, Sylvia M., 75, homemaker, Jan. 30, Carrillo’s.
Espino, David, 70, handyman, Feb. 3, Sensible Cremation.
Inzunza, Sylvestre Miguel IV, 18, student, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.
Kin, Ramon, 63, supervisor, Feb. 1, Carrillo’s.
Koester, Brother Oluf Lawrence, 90, Benedictine monk, Jan. 30, Adair Dodge.
Lopez, Manuel, 79, mechanic, Feb. 3, Carrillo’s.
Luevano, Susie Jesus Flores, 93, clothing boutique owner, Feb. 2, Sensible Cremation.
Monaghan, Susan Kay, 64, clerk, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.
Niestatek, Bronislaw Edward, 60, electronics technician, Jan. 20, Sensible Cremation.
Perez, Frank Robert, 61, driver, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.
Sotelo, Charles M., 74, carpenter, Jan. 27, Sensible Cremation.