Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Datcu, George G., 82, musician, Nov. 29, Carrillo’s.

Fimbres, Alice G., 85, homemaker, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.

Flores, Rafaela A., 87, housekeeper, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.

Gonzalez, Irene, 45, bank teller, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.

Gutierrez, Alicia F., 83, home health aide, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.

Martinez, Severiano C., 69, landscaper, Dec. 5, Desert Rose Heather.

Nevins, Cynthia J., 78, dental assistant, Dec. 4, Desert Rose Heather.

Pflug, Cornelius, 71, electrical salesman, Nov. 21, Sensible Cremation.

Piñon, Rosalva, 75, homemaker, Nov. 28, Sensible Cremation.

Ramos, Joseph L., 70, handyman, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.

Rios, Armando, 52, consultant, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.

Romero, Stephen, 61, musician, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.

Sanford, Michael A., 80, special equipment operator, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.

Santamaria, Arturo V., 81, journeyman foreman, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.

Santa Maria, Francisco S., 90, laborer, Dec. 3, Carrillo’s.

Serna, Gustavo M., 89, mechanical airframe engineer, Dec. 3, Desert Rose Heather.

Short, Aida M., 80, librarian, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.

