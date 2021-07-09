Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Addis, Thomas Jr., 101, homemaker, June 20, East Lawn.
Aguilar, Rudolfo M., 94, machinist, June 25, Carrillo’s.
Alba, Alonso, 71, food service worker, June 24, Carrillo’s.
Alexandrov, George, 72, business owner, June 11, East Lawn.
Awa, Jesulina, 87, executive secretary, June 16, East Lawn.
Beymer, Norman, 59, driver, June 3, East Lawn.
Bowen, Roberts, 74, licensed practical nurse, April 17, East Lawn.
Chavez, Deborah A., 65, homemaker, June 7, Sensible Cremation.
Devin, John, 95, lieutenant colonel, May 30, East Lawn.
Fagen, Jeff, 61, hospitality associate, June 23, Sensible Cremation.
Gallagher, Joseph, 85, security, April 8, East Lawn.
Gonzales, Joe, 81, truck driver, June 8, East Lawn.
Goodman, Cheree, 48, homemaker, June 9, East Lawn.
Howell, Vernon, 63, maintenance technician, June 6, East Lawn.
Jones, Cheryl, 64, sales clerk, June 13, East Lawn.
Keaton, Beatrice, 91, counselor, June 19, East Lawn.
Lazar, Max, 89, engineer, June 23, East Lawn.
Little, Norma, 93, statistical coder, June 7, East Lawn.
Mahurin, Darren, 74, welder, June 2, East Lawn.
May, Eiko, 95, seamstress, June 15, East Lawn.
Miranda, Maria S., 94, registered nurse, June 24, Carrillo’s.
Neely, David, 69, businessman, June 9, East Lawn.
Nuffer, Phylis, 98, homemaker, June 19, East Lawn.
Pogue, Hildred, 91, homemaker, June 15, East Lawn.
Pomerantz, Judith, 75, homemaker, June 9, East Lawn.
Pryor, Dorothy, 99, homemaker, June 5, East Lawn.
Rivas, Mary-Isabelle R., 20, student, June 26, Carrillo’s.
Rosales, Yolanda F., 80, retired, June 25, Sensible Cremation.
Sarabia, Rylie, 26, culinary arts, June 10, East Lawn.
Schneider, Gerald, 63, manager, May 30, East Lawn.
Soto, Raymond, 52, delivery driver, June 20, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Olga C., 80, homemaker, June 25, Carrillo’s.
Waynick, Deborah, 55, teacher, June 2, East Lawn.
Weller, Richard, 74, car salesman, June 15, East Lawn.
Witte, Phyllis, 82, homemaker, June 9, East Lawn.
Woods, Doris, 83, data processor, May 27, East Lawn.
Zoeller, Albert, 74, project manager, June 4, East Lawn.