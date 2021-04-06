Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Hendrickson, Debra, 68, 911 dispatcher, March 15, East Lawn Palms.
Massey, Ira, 80, sales manager, Feb. 27, East Lawn Palms.
McMurtry, Larry, 84, author, March 25, East Lawn Palms.
Spear, Thomas, 84, landman, March 4, East Lawn Palms.
Wilson, Gregory, 61, sales, March 22, East Lawn Palms.
Yeoman, Leila, 88, variety manager, March 20, East Lawn Palms.
