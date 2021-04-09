Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Brien, Jonathan P., 18, ride attendant, April 2, Carrillo’s.
Chabolla, Dona L., 85, medical biller, April 5, Carrillo’s.
Escarcega, Rosa M., 66, community liaison, April 2, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Rudolfo M., 66, border patrol agent, March 31, Carrillo’s.
Manke, Theodore T., 79, mechanic, March 28, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Perion, Michael A., 45, machinist, April 2, Carrillo’s.
Sanchez, Enriquetta E., 88, food service, April 3, Carrillo’s.
Scholl, Ronald C., 76, real estate, April 4, Carrillo’s.
Valdovin, Alma E., 92, teacher’s aid, April 4, Carrillo’s.
Velarde, Julia L., 81, restaurant owner, April 4, Carrillo’s.
Vieira, Carolyn M., 69, radiation safety officer, April 1, Carrillo’s.