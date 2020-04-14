Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Abeyta, Ronald S., 60, electronics technician, April 7, Carrillo’s.
Andrade, Gloria C., 92, merchandise handler, April 8, Carrillo’s.
Carevich, Kathleen, 93, clerical worker, April 4, Bring’s.
Cota, Elizabeth T., 58, senior assembler, April 4, Carrillo’s.
Garcia, Irene E., 75, medical records clerk, April 7, Carrillo’s.
Jimenez, Jorge A., 29, quality control inspector, April 6, Carrillo’s.
Johnson, Victoria, 62, property manager, April 5, Bring’s.
Judson III, Albert, 38, consumer affairs specialist, April 4, Bring’s.
Kidnocker, John, 88, engineer, April 8, Bring’s.
Kimmins, Mary, 87, homemaker, April 7, Bring’s.
Lopez, Richard, 76, newspaper pressman, March 30, Bring’s.
Markou, George, 50, restaurant owner, April 3, Bring’s.
Martinez, Kristopher J., 40, contractor, April 3, Carrillo’s.
Merrigan, Vernon, 86, iron worker, April 6, Bring’s.
Morones, Arnold, 73, carpenter, April 1, Bring’s.
O’Brien, Dennis, 71, furniture store laborer, April 6, Bring’s.
Ocejo, Rodolfo S., 69, heavy equipment operator, April 8, Carrillo’s.
Park, Carmen P., 90, housekeeping supervisor, April 4, Carrillo’s.
Ritman, Sheila, 82, homemaker, April 8, Bring’s.
Salcido, Ruben, 81, Air Force, April 8, Bring’s.
Stipa, Donna, 61, clerk, April 7, Bring’s.
Valencia, Ramon L., 82, landscaper, April 9, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, David J., 44, plasterer, April 6, Carrillo’s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.