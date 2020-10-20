Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Castro, Ana M., 69, chef, Oct. 16, Carrillo’s.
Dana, Joan, 95, social worker, Sept. 17, East Lawn Palms.
Escalante, Barbara M., 85, merchant, Oct. 14, Carrillo’s.
Evenhus, Robert P., 70, program director, Oct. 10, Adair Dodge.
Fox, Linda, 66, teacher, Oct. 4, East Lawn Palms.
Fusco, Ralph P., 69, book store clerk, Sept. 4, East Lawn Palms.
Henthorn, Helen, 93, keypunch operator, Sept. 30, East Lawn Palms.
Meza, Juan, 80, general contractor, Oct. 12, East Lawn Palms.
Olendorf, Bill, 78, finance officer, Oct. 5, East Lawn Palms.
Saenz, Alicia, 81, homemaker, Oct. 5, East Lawn Palms.
Sanov, Alexander, 21, student, Oct. 4, East Lawn Palms.
Solis Chicas, Krystal, 13, student, Oct. 7, East Lawn Palms.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.