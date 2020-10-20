 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Castro, Ana M., 69, chef, Oct. 16, Carrillo’s.

Dana, Joan, 95, social worker, Sept. 17, East Lawn Palms.

Escalante, Barbara M., 85, merchant, Oct. 14, Carrillo’s.

Evenhus, Robert P., 70, program director, Oct. 10, Adair Dodge.

Fox, Linda, 66, teacher, Oct. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Fusco, Ralph P., 69, book store clerk, Sept. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Henthorn, Helen, 93, keypunch operator, Sept. 30, East Lawn Palms.

Meza, Juan, 80, general contractor, Oct. 12, East Lawn Palms.

Olendorf, Bill, 78, finance officer, Oct. 5, East Lawn Palms.

Saenz, Alicia, 81, homemaker, Oct. 5, East Lawn Palms.

Sanov, Alexander, 21, student, Oct. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Solis Chicas, Krystal, 13, student, Oct. 7, East Lawn Palms.

