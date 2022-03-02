Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Adkins, Raymond, 86, restaurant owner, Feb. 15, East Lawn.
Badie, Charlotte, 99, volunteer, Jan. 25, East Lawn.
Berman, Mark, 67, business owner, Feb. 7, East Lawn.
Bowman, Patricia, 98, homemaker, Feb. 4, East Lawn.
Cajero Bedford, Olivia, 83, senator, Feb. 9, East Lawn.
Carbaugh, William, 76, California highway patrol, Feb. 7, East Lawn.
Castillo, Yolanda Cervantes, 69, homemaker, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.
Clemmer, Phyllis, 87, homemaker, Jan. 16, East Lawn.
Contreras, David R., 79, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.
Cumming, Corinne, 91, bookkeeper, Feb. 13, East Lawn.
Deyoe, William, 94, operation engineer, Jan. 22, East Lawn.
Diaz-Peterson, Geraldine M., 75, educator, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.
Foster, Elvira C., 75, head custodian, Feb. 18, Carrillo’s.
Gleason, John, 54, technician, Jan. 20, East Lawn.
Hastings, Robert, 92, general surgeon, Feb. 5, East Lawn.
Holmes, Stanley William, 87, timber faller, Feb. 15, Carrillo’s.
Jones, Jessica, 27, Navy clerk, Feb. 6, East Lawn.
Loevano, Salvador, 72, jeweler, Feb. 15, East Lawn.
Manchenton, Adam, 28, bartender, Feb. 15, Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary.
May, William, 94, executive, Feb. 2, East Lawn.
Meines, Violet, 99, cashier, Jan. 28, East Lawn.
Munguia, Diane E., 60, manager, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.
Murphy, Leonard, 88, surveyor, Feb. 6, East Lawn.
Osborne, Roxana, 61, clerk, Feb. 11, East Lawn.
Pope, Milton, 84, physician, Jan. 23, East Lawn.
Principe, Laurie, 67, chemical engineer, Feb. 5, East Lawn.
Short, Mary, 60, nutritionist, Feb. 8, East Lawn.
Short, Mildred, 94, homemaker, Jan. 28, East Lawn.
Sierra, Francisco V., 86, custodian, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.
Welding, Robert II., 64, volunteer, Jan. 31, East Lawn.
Wood, Geraldine, 86, housekeeper, Feb. 1, East Lawn.
Wuesthoff, Shirley, 91, sales, Feb. 4, East Lawn.
Yurgec, Harriet, 78, seamstress, Feb. 11, East Lawn.