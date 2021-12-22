Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Beard, George, 74, pilot, Nov. 15, Bring’s.
Becker, Doris, 83, homemaker, Nov. 14, Bring’s.
Becker, Ralph, 83, airplane mechanic, Nov. 15, Bring’s.
Carrillo, Maria Teresa, 56, retail, Dec. 5, Sensible Cremation.
Chavez, Miguel Angel, 56, property manager, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.
Clark, Norman, 80, teacher, Nov. 21, Bring’s.
Cummings, Shirley, 75, government clerk, Dec. 12, Sensible Cremation.
Davis, Roderick, 70, teacher, Nov. 27, Bring’s.
Hahn, Kathleen Kelly, 73, medical technologist, Dec. 11, Sensible Cremation.
Hernandez, Angela, 46, inspector, Nov. 22, Bring’s.
Laney, Kathleen, 85, technical order clerk, Nov. 29, Bring’s.
Matchinsky, Jacqueline, 85, dietician, Nov. 20, Bring’s.
Medina, Matilde A., 93, homemaker, Dec. 7, Carrillo’s.
Merlos, Jose Junior, 34, engineer, Dec. 9, Carrillo’s.
Peed, Richard, 65, heavy equipment operator, Nov. 30, Bring’s.
Peterson, Ralph E., 64, Nov. 30, Tucson Cremation Service.
Piper, Rose, 92, teacher, Nov. 28, Bring’s.
Plummer, Jerome Valentine, 79, infantry soldier, Dec. 7, Carrillo’s.
Pritchard, Theresa, 67, bookkeeper, Nov. 16, Bring’s.
Ramirez, Carmen R., 94, bookkeeper, Dec. 3, Carrillo’s.
Roberts, Gregory Allen, 62, sales technician, Dec. 8, Sensible Cremation.
Salbego, Frank, 88, area operations manager, Nov. 30, Bring’s.
Schleicher, Ann, 85, service manager, Nov. 18, Bring’s.
Simmons, Keith Dean, 62, flooring installer, Dec. 9, Carrillo’s.
Soto, Jose David, 68, printer, Dec. 6, Carrillo’s.
Stewart, Robert Charles, 77, retired, Dec. 9, Sensible Cremation.
Stoeckman, Georgia, 92, homemaker, Nov. 22, Bring’s.
Thompson, John, 82, master sergeant, Nov. 20, Bring’s.
Tucker, Paula, 70, administrator, Nov. 19, Bring’s.
Viveiros, Shirley, 86, teller, Nov. 19, Bring’s.
Yost, Jean, 88, homemaker, Nov. 29, Bring’s.