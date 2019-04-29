The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Centers, James, 72, manager, April 15, Bring’s Broadway.
Crismore, Mary A., 83, homemaker, April 21, Evergreen Mortuary.
Eiserman, Patricia, 88, homemaker, April 22, Bring’s Broadway.
Gifford, Nancy R., 58, teacher, April 22, Evergreen Mortuary.
Hendrix, Donna, 86, supervisor, April 20, Bring’s Broadway.
Hutchinson, Mildred, 85, realtor, April 21, Bring’s Broadway.
Jones, Leslie, 73, railroad engineer, April 15, Bring’s Broadway.
Jurahui-Soich, Clayton, 17, student, April 19, Bring’s Broadway.
Krampel, Angelita C., 66, corrections officer, April 21, Evergreen Mortuary.
Lutz, Jerry, 50, technician, April 24, Bring’s Broadway.
Meloney, Anne, 82, supervisor, April 22, Bring’s Broadway.
Pacheco, Lillian L., 78, customs agent, April 20, Evergreen Mortuary.
Rumbaugh, John, 72, military, April 19, Bring’s Broadway.
Twaits, Merle, 81, teacher, April 24, Bring’s Broadway.
Watkins, Burton, 79, professional golfer, April 21, Bring’s Broadway.