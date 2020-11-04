Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alexander, Letecia, 68, customer service representative, Oct. 21, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Brossard, Donald W., 74, railroad switchman, Oct. 16, Desert Rose Heather.
Brown, Jimmy, 84, carpenter, Oct. 21, Bring’s.
Camarillo, Nestor, 67, architect, Oct. 21, Bring’s.
Carr, Carroll, 75, sales, Oct. 22, Bring’s.
Carranza, Ruben Y., 80, laborer, Oct. 31, Carrillo’s.
Civiok, Richard, 77, Air Force, Oct. 17, Bring’s.
Contreras, Lily A., 94, homemaker, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.
Davis, Peter, 71, general manager, Oct. 22, Bring’s.
Deyo, Mary, 78, registered nurse, Oct. 21, Bring’s.
Figueredo, Alexander, 27, shelter worker, Oct. 20, Brings.
Figueroa, Cecilia R., 84, nurses assistant, Oct. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Fowler, Eugene, 84, fire department captain, Oct. 14, Bring’s
Goble, Duane, 72, salesman, Oct. 24, Bring’s.
Gorman, Mary, 87, professional Girl Scout, Oct. 23, Bring’s.
Helm, William, 76, Army, Oct. 26, Bring’s.
Klopfenstein, Christopher E., 24, entrepreneur, Oct. 26, Desert Rose Heather.
Kruger, Wallace, 75, recreational director, Oct. 21, Bring’s
Leon, Robert O., 81, supervisor, Oct. 25, Carrillo’s.
Lovell, Earl, 88, executive, Oct. 24, Bring’s.
MacDonald, Ingrid, 92, secretary, Oct. 15, Bring’s
Miller, Gay, 85, real estate agent, Oct. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Nelson, Omer, 89, elementary school teacher, Oct. 16, Bring’s.
Nelson, Roy, 90, inspector, Oct. 21, Bring’s.
Ninan, Jacob, 74, doctor, Oct. 22, Bring’s.
Pedroza, Carmen D., 59, restaurant food preparation, Oct. 23, Desert Rose Heather.
Perez, Joseph, 92, Air Force, Oct. 24, Bring’s.
Purdie, Lela, 83, homemaker, Oct. 29, Bring’s.
Razo, Derek, 45, customer service representative, Oct. 24, Bring’s.
Serrano, Sergio G., 82, laborer, Nov. 1, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Trejo, Isaac S., 87, journeyman, Oct. 27, Carrillo’s.
Wakefield, Robert, 81, company president, Oct. 25, Bring’s.
Woods, Robert, 74, Air Force, Oct. 24, Bring’s.
Ybarra, Jesse H., 67, paralegal, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.