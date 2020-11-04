 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alexander, Letecia, 68, customer service representative, Oct. 21, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Brossard, Donald W., 74, railroad switchman, Oct. 16, Desert Rose Heather.

Brown, Jimmy, 84, carpenter, Oct. 21, Bring’s.

Camarillo, Nestor, 67, architect, Oct. 21, Bring’s.

Carr, Carroll, 75, sales, Oct. 22, Bring’s.

Carranza, Ruben Y., 80, laborer, Oct. 31, Carrillo’s.

Civiok, Richard, 77, Air Force, Oct. 17, Bring’s.

Contreras, Lily A., 94, homemaker, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.

Davis, Peter, 71, general manager, Oct. 22, Bring’s.

Deyo, Mary, 78, registered nurse, Oct. 21, Bring’s.

Figueredo, Alexander, 27, shelter worker, Oct. 20, Brings.

Figueroa, Cecilia R., 84, nurses assistant, Oct. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Fowler, Eugene, 84, fire department captain, Oct. 14, Bring’s

Goble, Duane, 72, salesman, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

Gorman, Mary, 87, professional Girl Scout, Oct. 23, Bring’s.

Helm, William, 76, Army, Oct. 26, Bring’s.

Klopfenstein, Christopher E., 24, entrepreneur, Oct. 26, Desert Rose Heather.

Kruger, Wallace, 75, recreational director, Oct. 21, Bring’s

Leon, Robert O., 81, supervisor, Oct. 25, Carrillo’s.

Lovell, Earl, 88, executive, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

MacDonald, Ingrid, 92, secretary, Oct. 15, Bring’s

Miller, Gay, 85, real estate agent, Oct. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Nelson, Omer, 89, elementary school teacher, Oct. 16, Bring’s.

Nelson, Roy, 90, inspector, Oct. 21, Bring’s.

Ninan, Jacob, 74, doctor, Oct. 22, Bring’s.

Pedroza, Carmen D., 59, restaurant food preparation, Oct. 23, Desert Rose Heather.

Perez, Joseph, 92, Air Force, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

Purdie, Lela, 83, homemaker, Oct. 29, Bring’s.

Razo, Derek, 45, customer service representative, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

Serrano, Sergio G., 82, laborer, Nov. 1, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Trejo, Isaac S., 87, journeyman, Oct. 27, Carrillo’s.

Wakefield, Robert, 81, company president, Oct. 25, Bring’s.

Woods, Robert, 74, Air Force, Oct. 24, Bring’s.

Ybarra, Jesse H., 67, paralegal, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News