Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Anderson, Brian, 75, environmental engineer, May 18, Bring’s.
Attore, Grace, 84, receiving clerk, May 14, Bring’s.
Brashar, G. Kenneth, 96, banker, May 20, Bring’s.
Brodigan, Marylin M., 92, homemaker, June 5, Hudgel’s Swan.
Charron, Leslie, 63, bookkeeper, May 13, Bring’s.
Choeipo, Doris, 47, cook, May 20, Bring’s.
Hassebroek, Larry, 89, mechanic, May 24, Bring’s.
Hummingbird, Teresa, 72, nurses’ aide, May 15, Bring’s.
Jones, Jacqueline, 70, retail sales, June 2, Hudgel’s Swan.
Justice, Rosemarie, 90, homemaker, May 15, Bring’s.
Lazarus, John, 68, attorney, May 24, Bring’s.
Lopez, John, 65, U.S. Army, May 28, Bring’s.
Mayer, Lawrence, 83, accountant, May 10, Bring’s.
McClain, Maureen, 73, attorney, May 17, Bring’s.
Meyer, Joan, 70, sales manager, May 26, Bring’s.
Moore, Demauri, 10, student, May 13, Bring’s.
Needham, Linda, 81, payroll manager, May 18, Bring’s.
Phillips, Barbara, 99, homemaker, May 16, Bring’s.
Potter, Robert, 80, manager, May 19, Bring’s.
Price, Terrence, 80, owner, May 23, Bring’s.
Ross, Patricia, 54, bartender, May 30, Bring’s.
Rouhangiz, Khatoun, 92, homemaker, June 5, Hudgel’s Swan.
Samaniego, Frank, 95, mechanic, May 20, Bring’s.
Smothers, Joseph, 84, June 5, Hudgel’s Swan.
Spencer, Gregory, 35, security technician, May 17, Bring’s.
Spencer, Myron, 74, machinist, May 19, Bring’s.
Wojciechowski, Patricia, 92, homemaker, May 22, Bring’s.
Woodbury, Norman, 75, chief petty officer, May 23, Bring’s.
Yeager, Devon, 27, salesman, May 17, Bring’s.