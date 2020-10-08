 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Baker, Bradford, 53, software engineer/architect, Sept. 8, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Blackburn, Jerry L., 73, sales, Sept. 4, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Cain, Adam, 43, laborer, Sept. 8, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Callor, John, 79, business owner, Sept. 30, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Cempure, Hendrika, 72, restaurant manager, July 10, Marana Mortuary.

Duckworth, Mary L., 93, actress, Sept. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Gras Jr., Christopher T., 40, food service worker, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Haaksma, Mary, 64, fitness instructor, Aug. 27, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Klaple, Fredericka L., 74, homemaker, Sept. 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Mahn, Michael J., 33, stage crew, Aug. 28, Desert Rose Heather.

Martin, Dennis G., 73, general manager, Sept. 30, Desert Rose Heather.

McGraw, William, 62, musician, Aug. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Rice, Kenneth M., 80, airline operations, Aug. 14, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Segura, Johnny A., 63, painter, Sept. 1, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Sisley, Marcia, 66, intervention technician, Sept. 3, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Splan, Allan L., 67, safety officer, Sept. 7, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Weeks, Virginia L., 85, business owner, Sept. 28, Sensible cremation and Funerals.

Williams, Paula J., 73, letter carrier, Sept. 28, Desert Rose Heather.

