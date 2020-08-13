Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Caugh, Lawrence, 79, retail manager, Aug. 9, Bring’s.
Chavez, Matt L., 60, test engineer, Aug. 8, Desert Rose Heather.
Donohoe, Carol, 70, sales manager, Aug. 8, Bring’s.
Huntsinger, Lyle, 89, business owner, Aug. 4, Bring’s.
McGrath, Lawrence, 81, director of property and insurance, Aug. 7, Bring’s.
Osborne, Ila J., 96, homemaker, Aug. 7, Bring’s.
Quihuis, Gabriel M., 40, chef, Aug. 8, Desert Rose Heather.
Quijada, Rogelio, 57, driver, Aug. 5, Bring’s.
Roth, Clara, 89, homemaker, Aug. 6, Bring’s.
Taylor Jr., Thomas, 72, retired law enforcement, Aug. 4, Bring’s.
