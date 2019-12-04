Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Fairchild, Cynthia L., 59, Iowa City, Iowa, Nov. 28.

Gallego, Elma O., 87, homemaker, Nov. 29, Carrillo’s.

Gallego, Mike V., 84, pipe fitter, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.

La Gorce, Henry L., 92, mechanic, Nov. 28, Carrillo’s.

Obregon Ochoa, Mercy, 69, bank teller, Nov. 28, Carrillo’s.

Overton, William T., 84, Master Sergeant, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.

Padilla, Miguel G., 80, educator, Nov. 27, Carrillo’s.

Ratliff, Kay L., 70, flight attendant, Nov. 27, Desert Rose Heather.

Santa Maria, Ernesto P., 83, pipe fitter, Nov. 27, Carrillo’s.

