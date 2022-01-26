 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Benton, Howard E. Jr., 79, electronics, Jan. 14, Sensible Cremation.

Decent, Judith A., 81, warehouse operator, Dec. 29, Evergreen.

Gutierrez, Armando Jr., 30, food delivery worker, Jan. 15, Carrillo’s.

Kirkendall, Raymond Thomas Jr., infant, Jan. 10, Carrillo’s.

Lott, Ray K. Sr., 71, Baptist minister/evangelist, Jan. 18, Sensible Cremation.

Meabon, Joan Y., 86, housekeeper, Jan. 20, Sensible Cremation.

Miller, Lawrence Arnold, 66, pit foreman, Jan. 11, Carrillo’s.

Moore, Nancy Edith, 81, retired, Jan. 6, Sensible Cremation.

Sastre, Soccoro, 96, international banking representative, Jan. 14, Sensible Cremation.

Smith, Mavis, 93, sales, Jan. 7, Sensible Cremation.

Smith, Patricia G., 65, accountant, Jan. 13, Carrillo’s.

Snyder, Jess William, 80, military/security enforcement, Jan. 19, Sensible Cremation.

Vidal, Beril Armida Gutierrez, 65, crew member, Jan. 15, Carrillo’s.

Vigil, William David, 70, cashier, Jan. 13, Carrillo’s.

Yrigolla, Jessica Danielle, 33, account specialist, Jan. 9, Carrillo’s.

