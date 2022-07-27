 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Amado, Manuel C., 83, electrician, July 14, Carrillo’s.

Arriaga, Betsy R., 88, homemaker, July 20, Carrillo’s.

Bianchi, Adam, 39, July 18, Adair, Dodge Chapel.

Bullington, Thomas R., 87, banker, July 9, Carrillo’s.

Elias, Martha H., 88, homemaker, July 20, Carrillo’s.

Gastelo, Leonard M., 76, miner, July 16, Carrillo’s.

Gil, Luis Jr., 91, mechanical engineer, July 11, Carrillo’s.

Gomez, Esther L., 97, homemaker, July 8, Carrillo’s.

Haupt, Carl Frederick, 96, master sergeant, July 9, Carrillo’s.

Islas, Roman G., 54, heavy equipment operator, July 16, Carrillo’s.

Lopez, Frank T., 78, construction worker, July 18, Green Valley Mortuary.

Nunez, Daniel Bravo, 54, electrician, July 10, Carrillo’s.

Ornelia, Jose Martinez, 88, inspector, July 13, Carrillo’s.

Smith, Eriskia Jr., 74, business owner, July 17, Carrillo’s.

Valles, Frank P., 95, custodian, July 16, Carrillo’s.

Wing, Robert Lowell Sr., 93, HVAC technician, July 10, Sensible Cremation.

