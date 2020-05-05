Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Acevedo, Richard A., 78, US Army, April 26, Carrillo’s.
Bankemper, Anthony, 65, janitor, April 21, Bring’s.
Barnard, Walter, 78, computer technician, April 26, Bring’s.
Beecher, Walter J., 70, business owner, April 28, Desert Rose Heather.
Berry, Ray, 63, forester, April 21, Bring’s.
Brunson, Robert, 92, educator, April 23, East Lawn Palm.
Chronister, Jennifer, 48, merchandising specialist, April 23, Bring’s.
Clark, Anne, 82, homemaker, April 23, Bring’s.
Corrales, Frederick, 71, clerk, April 26, Bring’s.
Fanning, Barbara, 81, social services, Sierra Vista, Ariz., April 23, Neptune Society.
Garcia, Cecilia, 69, cook, April 29, Carrillo’s.
Gonzalez, Ann, 44, store manager, April 26, Bring’s.
Grimm, Garry, 80, publisher, April 22, East Lawn Palms.
Hatterman, Marilyn, 76, receptionist, April 17, Bring’s.
Hoyhtya, Jeff, 53, service engineer, April 19, Bring’s.
Irish, Jim, 83, aircraft mechanic, April 26, Bring’s.
King, Lucille, 96, artist, April 21, East Lawn Palms.
Kronick, Stephen, 66, heating and cooling, April 24, Neptune Society.
Ladyga, Mae, 85, homemaker, April 17, Neptune Society.
Lanier, Robert, 81, respiratory therapist, April 20, Bring’s.
Lind, Barbara, 74, homemaker, April 16, Bring’s.
Lopez, Ysidro, 44, security guard, April 4, East Lawn Palms.
Low, Mary Lou, 93, musician/housewife, April 17, East Lawn Palms.
Marker, Glen, 93, machinist, April 21, Bring’s.
McCoy, Jan S., 75, computer technician, April 30, Desert Rose Heather.
McKallaster, Robert, 72, Air Force, April 16, Bring’s.
Meri, Maryann, 82, buyer, April 21, Bring’s.
Metz, Rita, 93, homemaker, April 23, Bring’s.
Moore, Betty, 91, homemaker, April 23, Bring’s.
Nicolaidis, Emmanuel, 85, law enforcement officer, March 23, East Lawn Palms.
O’Toole, Lawrence, 85, supply manager, April 25, Bring’s.
Palma, Antonio V., 84, utility service crew supervisor, April 25, Carrillo’s.
Parkinson II, John, 71, repairman, April 26, Bring’s.
Pemble, Beverly, 93, office manager, April 24, Bring’s.
Perry, Charles, 74, chief flight instructor, April 27, East Lawn Palms.
Peterson, Nuttree, 74, hospitality waitress, April 13, Bring’s.
Quirao, Lydia, 95, homemaker, April 27, Bring’s.
Richard Sr., Paul, 87, electrical engineer, April 23, East Lawn Palm.
Sands, Shirley, 78, head clerk, April 26, Bring’s.
Sharpe, Delia, 77, state government employee, April 14, Neptune Society.
Sinclair, Carol, 88, registered nurse, April 22, Bring’s.
Taef, Rooha, 87, homemaker, April 15, East Lawn Palms.
Thomas, Arthur, 99, police department captain, April 28, Bring’s.
Thompson, Arthur, 89, mechanic, April 19, Bring’s.
Turner, Deborah, 66, service clerk, April 18, East Lawn Palms.
Walcott, Norma, 90, school secretary, April 13, East Lawn Palms.
Weinmaster, Mercedes D., 27, April 27, Carrillo’s.
West, Carroll, 79, registered nurse, April 12, East Lawn Palms.
Winfield, Patricia, 69, homemaker, April 18, Bring’s.
