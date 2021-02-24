Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Allison, Phyllis H., 84, laundry worker, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Andrews, Wally, 94, insurance agent, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Banghart, George, 84, business owner, Feb. 16, East Lawn Palms.
Blanset, Kathleen, 53, auditor, Feb. 10, East Lawn Palms.
Carreon, Dolores C., 82, caretaker, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Chow, Deryle, 93, homemaker, Feb. 9, East Lawn Palms.
Conner, Yolanda, 69, secretary, Feb. 17, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Corder, Wayne, 91, teacher, Feb. 13, East Lawn Palms.
Cordova, Frank O., 79 machinist, Feb. 11, Carrillo’s.
Evans, John, 79, service station, Feb. 14, East Lawn Palms.
Fisher, Edna G., 71, homemaker, Jan. 22, Carrillo’s.
Fisher Jr., Gilbert A., 71, truck driver, Feb. 5, Carrillo’s.
Gantt, Ralph, 89, fire security tech, Feb. 5, East Lawn Palms.
Heeter, Mercedes, 87, acupuncturist, Feb. 13, Carrillo’s.
Lara, Guadalupe A., 97, homemaker, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Margaret M., 84, reading teacher, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Mariles, Jose J., 55, general laborer, Feb. 11, Carrillo’s.
McCarthy, Melba, 81, homemaker, Feb. 2, East Lawn Palms.
Mendez, Eleanor M., 76, homemaker, Jan. 18, Desert Rose Heather.
Muscarella, Mary A., 80, teacher, Feb. 8, Adair Avalon.
Noriega, Ricardo E., 83, maintenance worker, Feb. 13, Carrillo’s.
Perrin, Robert, 93, sales, Jan. 28, East Lawn Palms.
Ortiz, Jesus S., 58, carpenter, Feb. 18, Carrillo’s.
Reese, Thomas A., 73, security guard, Feb. 12, Carrillo’s.
Rounds, Donna, 78, homemaker, Feb. 12, East Lawn Palms.
Silvas, Gilberto N., 73, laborer, Feb. 15, Carrillo’s.
Soto, Socorro R., 87, homemaker, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.