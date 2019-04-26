The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Frazer, Debra M., 61, nurse, Marana, April 22, Marana Mortuary.
Hanisch, Herbert E., 92, vice president, April 19, Marana Mortuary.
Jacobson, Daniel H., 97, engineer, April 23, Marana Mortuary.
McKinney, Douglas K., 73, telephone installer, April 22, Marana Mortuary.
Nasser, Abraham, 79, engineer, April 18, Marana Mortuary.
Olinger, Kyle D., 53, police, Three Points, April 18, Marana Mortuary.
Varberg, Jacqueline M., 79, homemaker, Marana, April 18, Marana Mortuary.