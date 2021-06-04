Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bankemper, Albert, 86, manager, April 30, Bring’s.
Bartlett, David R., 66, truck driver, May 11, Desert Sunset.
Beal, Dorothy R., 80, registered nurse, May 8, Bring’s.
Bellisario, Edward, 40, dispatch operator, April 17, East Lawn Palms.
Black, James, 52, data specialist, April 14, Bring’s.
Bruner, Dorothy M., 72, janitor, May 5, Carrillo’s.
Brungraber, Paul, 68, mechanic, April 24, Bring’s.
Creighton, Mildred, 101, factory worker, April 2, East Lawn Palms.
Dayag, Nita D., 67, homemaker, May 12, Carrillo’s.
De Jesus Barcelo, Julian, 22, student, May 10, Carrillo’s.
Dmochowski, Michael, 76, lieutenant colonel, April 29, Bring’s.
Everhart, Maureen, 67, medical coder, May 7, Desert Sunset.
Figueroa, Viola Q., 91, hairdresser, May 4, Carrillo’s.
Fisher-Ochoa, Georgina, 74, certified nursing assistant, May 5, Carrillo’s.
Foley, John, 83, service representative, April 30, East Lawn Palms.
Gambee, Jean M., 92, secretary, May 12, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Garcia, Carmen G., 92, homemaker, May 7, Carrillo’s.
Gutierrez, Isaac D., 17, high school student, May 1, Evergreen.
Hetherington, Susan, 72, payroll clerk, April 24, Bring’s.
Hill, Chad, 35, line cook, April 22, East Lawn Palms.
Hurand, Joshua, 48, psychotherapist, May 6, East Lawn Palms.
Kaplan, Nadine, 90, homemaker, April 28, Bring’s.
Kass, Stephen, 27, police officer, May 5, Bring’s.
Keimon, Martin, 76, facilities engineer, April 26, Bring’s.
Kennedy, Walter, 80, U.S. Air Force, May 5, Bring’s.
Laird, Martha L., 89, elementary school teacher, May 9, Evergreen.
Levin, Herman, 98, chemical engineer, May 4, Evergreen.
Lewis, Shane A., 36, maintenance, May 5, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Lightner, Donald, 76, professor, May 5, Bring’s.
Madril, Celia, 79, assembler, May 10, Carrillo’s.
McCallum, Donna, 76, homemaker, April 29, Bring’s.
McDonnell III, John, 76, lieutenant colonel, May 7, East Lawn Palms.
Moreland, Shirley, 85, audiologist, May 1, East Lawn Palms.
Nordsvig, Sharon, 77, homemaker, April 24, Bring’s.
Rainville, Donna, 64, administrative assistant, April 19, East Lawn Palms.
Rappaport-Nichols, Lenore, 84, secretary, April 27, East Lawn Palms.
Rigg, Patricia, 86, educator, April 23, Bring’s.
Ritthaler, Linda, 76, bus driver, April 29, East Lawn Palms.
Rohr, Steven, 19, sales, April 30, East Lawn Palms.
Saklad, Louis, 79, federal marshal, April 25, Bring’s.
Sanchez, Freddie C., 68, painter, May 6, Carrillo’s.
Sartain, Suzanne, 76, homemaker, April 27, Bring’s.
Schwartz, Jeffrey, 53, network administer, April 15, Bring’s.
Stevenson, Floyd, 84, U.S. Army, April 29, Bring’s.
Tolle, Marian, 87, real estate broker, April 30, Bring’s.
Tyree, Charles, 84, elementary school principal, May 3, East Lawn Palms.
Vasquez, Mary, 97, housekeeping supervisor, May 1, East Lawn Palms.
Wegener, Werner, 88, engineer, April 28, Bring’s.
Wilders, Robert, 91, electronic technician, May 2, Bring’s.
Workman, Mary L., 93, minister, May 13, Bring’s.