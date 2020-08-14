You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Asato, Darren K., 55, occupational therapist, July 24, Abbey Funeral Home.

Carson, Dean E., 90, contractor, July 31, Abbey Funeral Home.

Garbe, Margaret L., 67, registered nurse, July 28, Abbey Funeral Home.

Garcia Ortiz, Yolanda, 57, homemaker, Aug. 8, Abbey Funeral Home.

Gettel, Martha B., 87, accountant, Aug. 7, Abbey Funeral Home.

Meder, Linda A., 58, receiving agent, July 29, Abbey Funeral Home.

Prutch Jr., Anthony, 76, mechanic, July 31, Abbey Funeral Home.

Villaloboa McGrew, Estela, 81, homemaker, Aug. 5, Abbey Funeral Home.

Young, Evangelina L., 86, registered nurse, Aug. 11, Abbey Funeral Home.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to do when you are stuck by cactus needles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News