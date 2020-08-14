Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Asato, Darren K., 55, occupational therapist, July 24, Abbey Funeral Home.
Carson, Dean E., 90, contractor, July 31, Abbey Funeral Home.
Garbe, Margaret L., 67, registered nurse, July 28, Abbey Funeral Home.
Garcia Ortiz, Yolanda, 57, homemaker, Aug. 8, Abbey Funeral Home.
Gettel, Martha B., 87, accountant, Aug. 7, Abbey Funeral Home.
Meder, Linda A., 58, receiving agent, July 29, Abbey Funeral Home.
Prutch Jr., Anthony, 76, mechanic, July 31, Abbey Funeral Home.
Villaloboa McGrew, Estela, 81, homemaker, Aug. 5, Abbey Funeral Home.
Young, Evangelina L., 86, registered nurse, Aug. 11, Abbey Funeral Home.
