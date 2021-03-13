Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Hartman, Susan, 79, administrative specialist, Feb. 14, Neptune Society.
Lavigne, Theo C., 79, certified nursing assistant, March 8, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Leach, Earl “Bob,” 101, Air Force technical sergeant, March 7, Neptune Society.
Murphy, Patricia, 78, homemaker, Feb. 1, Neptune Society.
Stiteler, Robert, 93, law enforcement, Hereford, Jan. 31, Neptune Society.
