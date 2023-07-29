De’Anda, Juanita A., 90, social worker, July 13, Carrillos.
Farmer, Gayle, 61, homemaker, July 9, Angel Valley.
Forte, Gloria M., 97, teacher, June 29, Sensible Cremation.
Gonzalez, Raul Zepeda, 33, driver, July 9, Carrillos.
Martin, Eric D., 76, undercover investigator, July 5, Sensible Cremation.
Martinez, Celia V., 95, homemaker, July 16, Carrillos.
Quezada, Tomasa R., 95, homemaker, July 13, Carrillos.
Robles, Cruz, 91, secretary, July 13, Carrillos.
Sanchez, Petra Z., 78, homemaker, July 15, Carrillos.
People are also reading…
Serda, Conrad N., 77, truck driver, July 13, Carrillos.
Teran, Solia E., 83, homemaker, June 30, Carrillos.
Valdenegro, Federico Thomas, 74, hospital corpsman, July 15, Carrillos.
Wilson, William B., 56, service technician, July 8, Carrillos.