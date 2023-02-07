The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alvarez, Benjamin Robert, 44, sales associate, Jan. 22, Carrillo’s.
Banuelos, Ernesto, 86, heavy equipment operator, Jan. 29, Carrillo’s.
Carrasco, Leova Jacobs, 82, paraprofessional, Jan. 31, Carrillo’s.
Cavanaugh, James Michael, 70, sheet metal worker, Jan. 26, Carrillo’s.
Escobar, Mary Catherine, 79, retired, Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Honickel, Lillian, 90, secretary, Jan. 27, Angel Valley.
Kelly, James Francis, 62, rancher, Jan. 26, Carrillo’s.
Madrid, Frank Valencia, 95, handyman, Jan. 31, Carrillo’s.
McCampbell, Chris, “Soup”, 37, Jan. 27, Sensible Cremation.
Montaño, Ricardo Jr., 37, technician, Jan. 29, Carrillo’s.
Rascon, Mary Louise, 94, housekeeper, Jan. 15, Carrillo’s.
Valdivia, Manuel, 54, caretaker, Jan. 28, Carrillo’s.
Vigil, Donald E., 74, driver, Jan. 25, Carrillo’s.
Vogel, Gary Lee, 74, HVAC business owner/retired, Jan. 21, Tucson Cremation Services.