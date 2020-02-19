Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ahumada, Martha C., 56, Feb 8, Carrillo’s.
Barlow, Jean H., 79, sales manager, Feb. 7, Carrillo’s.
Corral, Francisco E., 98, glazer, Feb. 13, Carrillo’s.
Murray, Unikue, 3 days old, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Pallanes, Arthur Z., 88, masonry, Feb. 13, Desert Rose Heather.
Palomarez, Yolanda C., 78, restaurant owner, Feb. 14, Carrillo’s.
Pelayo Sr., Armando D., 93, counterman, Feb. 15, Carrillo’s.
Siqueiros, Mary L., 72, phlebotomist, Feb. 12, Carrillo’s.
Soto, David P., 67, maintenance, Feb. 11, Carrillo’s.
Vidal, Nathalie S., 6 months, Feb. 12, Carrillo’s.