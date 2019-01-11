Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Acosta, Barbara R., 82, educator, Jan. 3, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Bustamante, Rachel C., 101, caretaker, Jan. 9, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Durazo, Jose D., 89, painter, Jan. 8, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Escobedo, Ivan A., infant, Dec. 22, Carrillo’s Tucson.

French, Daniel R., 55, manager, Jan. 1, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Lowe, Roberto G., 103, rancher, Dec. 28, Carrillo’s Tucson.

McDaniel, Daniel L., 78, aviation machinist, Jan. 7, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Mitchell, Helen P., 85, phlebotomist, Dec. 30, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Salcido, Armida O., 91, homemaker, Jan. 7, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Villa, Martha O., 74, medical technician, Jan. 1, Carrillo’s Tucson.

