Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Beyl, Richard D., 73, truck driver, Marana, July 6, Marana Mortuary.

Foster, Stephen, 65, actor, July 4, Marana Mortuary.

Garcia, Annie A., 80, clerk, July 4, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Gonzales, Rose M., 70, antique dealer, July 9, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Hoffsmith, Richard E., 85, electrical engineer, July 4, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Keeler, Patricia V., 95, homemaker, Marana, July 2, Marana Mortuary.

Mogge, Rosemary C., 94, manager, June 28, Marana Mortuary.

Ohnesorgen, Robert J., 63, July 4, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Roberson, Cheryl L., 55, homemaker, June 28, Marana Mortuary.

Rodriguez, Jose, 75, waiter, July 6, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Saenz, Antonio, 90, contractor, July 8, Carrillo’s Tucson.

