Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alexander, Nancy, 85, clinical social worker, March 9, East Lawn.
Ardle, Nichole, 79, clerk, March 3, East Lawn.
Bassett, Brett, 50, real estate agent, Feb. 23, East Lawn.
Berman, Joan, 67, homemaker, March 14, East Lawn.
DePasse, Josette, 46, office manager, Feb. 24, East Lawn.
Donaldson, Patricia, 62, housekeeper, March 3, East Lawn.
Flaherty, Catherine, 62, housekeeper, Feb. 28, East Lawn.
Gall, Darlene Kay, 80, court reporter, March 12, Sensible Cremation.
Gastelo, Maricela M., 40, paint tinter, March 15, Carrillo’s.
Goben, Maridee, 86, executive assistant, March 15, East Lawn.
Gonzalez, Gundula, 64, teacher, Feb. 3, East Lawn.
Kornberg, Morris, 96, computer engineer, March 9, East Lawn.
Mack, Robert, 92, commander, March 4, East Lawn.
Martinez, Ramon V., 85, firefighter, March 16, Carrillo’s.
Moore, Marie, 77, massage therapist, March 1, East Lawn.
Morrison, Stephen, 69, maintenance, Jan. 24, East Lawn.
Osborne, Robert, 77, anesthesiologist, March 7, East Lawn.
Pleasant, Mildred, 94, supervisor, March 9, East Lawn.
River, Nate JJ, 4 months, infant, March 17, Carrillo’s.
Rock, Mary, 86, secretary, Feb. 28, East Lawn.
Smith, Timothy, 65, food service site supervisor, March 7, East Lawn.
Tinney, Richard, 86, pilot, March 1, East Lawn.
Winkler, Joan, 85, registered nurse, Feb. 26, Sensible Cremation.