Deaths in Southern Arizona
Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Archibald, Carolyn, 78, homemaker, June 18, Bring’s.

Bond, Richard, 71, transportation administrator, June 10, Bring’s.

Currie, Carol, 86, golf course manager, June 11, Bring’s.

Dickson, Charlotte, 79, homemaker, June 13, Bring’s.

Griffen, Daniel, 59, musician, June 16, Bring’s.

Hanson, Marin, 44, graphic designer, June 18, Bring’s.

Hirst, Rachel, 75, caretaker, June 18, Bring’s.

Jacquez Sr., Martin D., 63, truck driver, June 21, Desert Rose Heather.

Klemann, Elizabeth, 92, bookkeeper, June 15, Bring’s.

Kloepping, Marlys, 81, speech pathologist, June 13, Bring’s.

McPherson, Franklin, 80, computer programmer, June 15, Bring’s.

Moore, Katrina M., 42, retail, June 19, Desert Rose Heather.

Mulcahy, Barbara, 86, homemaker, June 19, Bring’s.

Owens, Cleopatra, 71, food and beverage director, June 14, Bring’s.

Rios, Rasario, 92, homemaker, June 18, Bring’s.

Salisbury, William, 83, food broker, June 11, Bring’s.

Sertich, Norma, 87, registered nurse, June 12, Bring’s.

Shaw, Pamela, 73, real estate broker, June 17, Bring’s.

Tamminga, Robert, 74, Roman Catholic priest, June 17, Bring’s.

Thurman, Mack, 90, purchasing agent, June 15, Bring’s.

Zizzo, Frances E., 70, desktop publishing, June 20, Desert Rose Heather.

