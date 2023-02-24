The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Arreola, Albert, 98, road maintenance, Feb. 1, East Lawn.
Buettner, Robert, 85, tanner, Feb. 5, East Lawn.
Chadwick, Fannie, 98, dietary aide, Feb. 5, East Lawn.
Cissell, Dolores, 88, homemaker, Feb. 14, East Lawn.
Condos, Susan, 75, teachers' assistant, Feb. 1, East Lawn.
Davis, Terry, 75, painting contractor, Feb. 4, East Lawn.
Dover, William, 83, social worker, Jan. 28, East Lawn.
English, Duk, 87, housekeeper, Jan. 28, East Lawn.
Escotto, Venus, 44, mortgage officer, Jan. 19, East Lawn.
Flores, Joseph, 84, janitor, Feb. 9, East Lawn.
Gastelum, Evalina F., 83, homemaker, Feb. 12, Carrillo’s.
Girard, Bonnie, 62, artist, Feb. 1, East Lawn.
Guereña, Giovanni Grand, 5 months, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.
Kirk, Dorcas, 95, bookkeeper, Feb. 10, East Lawn.
Kowalewski, Patricia, 81, nurse, Feb. 4, East Lawn.
Lee, Henry, 93, electric engineer, Feb. 4, East Lawn.
Leon, Beatrice G., 87, health clerk, Feb. 15, Carrillo’s.
Lim, Tong, 94, self-employed, Jan. 29, East Lawn.
Molina, Freddie B. Jr., 72, cement finisher, Feb. 15, Carrillo’s.
Montgomery, Barney, 92, PGA golf pro, Feb. 3, East Lawn.
Muñoz, Maria Angelina, 81, microchip supervisor, Feb. 9, Carrillo’s.
Nabb, Larry, 89, contract negotiator, Feb. 2, East Lawn.
Nakane, Hisako, 93, homemaker, Jan. 30, East Lawn.
Ogilvie, Edward, 75, chemist, Jan. 29, East Lawn.
Ramsay, Barbara, 76, cosmetology, Feb. 5, East Lawn.
Ruiz, Silvia, 96, homemaker, Jan. 28, East Lawn.
Schneider, Christopher, 67, finance management, Feb. 1, East Lawn.
Schwartz, Steven, 84, company vice president, Jan. 24, East Lawn.
Slaten, Gary, 86, electrical engineer, Feb. 6, East Lawn.
Torres, Verna, 93, office clerk, Feb. 6, East Lawn.
Urbina, Irma R., 66, support specialist, Feb. 18, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Manuela Camacho, 98, homemaker, Feb. 21, Carrillo’s.
Vasquez, Elda M., 69, caregiver, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.
Watkins, Dolores, 92, homemaker, Feb. 3, East Lawn.
Zuch, Robin, 64, registered nurse, Feb. 1, East Lawn.