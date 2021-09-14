Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Blair, Karen, 68, customer service, Aug. 23, Bring’s.
Burns, Leslie, 46, care worker, Sept. 1, Bring’s.
Cunningham, Richard, 99, professor, Aug. 29, Bring’s.
Desjardin, Guadelupe, 96, homemaker, Aug. 26, Bring’s.
Domenick, Patricia, 93, sales manager, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Dycus, Elizabeth, 94, customer service, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Erickson, Mary Ellen, 77, corporate secretary, Sept. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Fatovich, Crystal, 31, service representative, Aug. 9, Bring’s.
Felix, Julia, 94, banker, Aug. 25, Bring’s.
Fleming, Pamela, 72, teacher, Sept. 6, Bring’s.
Gunter, Helen, 94, owner, Aug. 24, Bring’s.
Hall, Harold, 97, travel agent, Sept. 2, Bring’s.
Johnston, Cheryl, 77, teacher, Aug. 24, Bring’s.
Kamps, Terrence, 59, warehouse specialist, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Konzier, Frank, 95, mason worker, Sept. 3, Bring’s.
Lord, Patricia, 74, medical assistant, Aug. 19, Bring’s.
Macy, Scott Robert, 65, window tinter, Aug. 29, Sensible Cremation.
Montijo, Marie, 85, secretary, Aug. 29, Bring’s.
Moore, Jason, 49, owner, Aug. 18, Bring’s.
Parrigin, John Norman, 77, Sept. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Peterson, Ronald, 85, pilot, Aug. 26, Bring’s.
Robertson, John, 36, customer service, Aug. 26, Bring’s.
Robertson, Wilma, 73, clerk, Aug. 26, Bring’s.
Rusch, Marjorie, 94, buyer, Sept. 9, Bring’s.
Savard, Jeannette, 79, homemaker, Aug. 24, Bring’s.
Semes, Donna, 63, secretary, Aug. 25, Bring’s.
Smith, Randall, 68, contractor, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Snyder, Mollie, 82, physical therapist, Sept. 1, Bring’s.
Speed, Oscar, 92, programmer, Sept. 4, Bring’s.
Stedman, Setsue Suga, 93, accountant, Sept. 9, Adair.
Towle, Martha, 89, church housekeeper, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Turk, Richard, 85, engineer, Aug. 23, Marana Mortuary.
Walker, David, 83, computer programmer, Aug. 20, Bring’s.
Webb, Lewis Anthony, 59, framing superintendent, Sept. 5, Sensible Cremation.
Wettering, Kim, 68, bio-med technician, Aug. 27, Bring’s.
Workman, Diane Tenney, 71, mother, Sept. 5, Sensible Cremation.