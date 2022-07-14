Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alley, Ruth, 82, home health, June 29, East Lawn.
Andrews, Joseph Sr., 76, superintendent, June 24, East Lawn.
Beebe, Kim M., 71, USAF Staff Sgt., July 6, Hudgel’s.
Campbell, Linda, 101, florist, June 24, East Lawn.
Campbell, Richard D., pilot (Navy & private), June 26, Sensible Cremation.
Cizek, Karla J., 68, home healthcare, June 28, Hudgel’s.
Day, Donald R., 73, teacher, July 9, Hudgel’s.
Dror, Moshe, 77, professor, July 3, East Lawn.
Fahs, Donald B., 94, painting contractor, June 24, Hudgel’s.
Fellom, Ruth L., 95, university admin. assistant, June 17, Hudgel’s.
Graves, Joseph H., 77, July 11, Hudgel’s.
Gregory, Daniel L., 55 community coordinator, July 6, Hudgel’s.
Hallman, Beverly, 84, homemaker, June 26, East Lawn.
Holley, Marc A., 42, call center operator, July 5, Hudgel’s.
Kelly, Richard W., 95, aerospace engineer, June 28, Hudgel’s.
Kinsman, Linda I., 88, homemaker, June 26, Hudgel’s.
Lederer, Helen, 92, July 2, All Options Funeral Home.
Leishman, Evan G., 9, student, July 2, Hudgel’s.
Link, Steven, 67, mariner, June 20, Sensible Cremation.
Nelson, Yvonne, 84, homemaker, June 4, East Lawn.
Nicholson, James P., 68, computer tech, July 5, Hudgel’s.
Plotkin, Robert, 68, July 11, Hudgel’s.
Reed, Betty, 79, grocery store manager, June 18, Sensible Cremation.
Reill, Harold, 79, electronic technician, June 27, East Lawn.
Sanchez, Jesus N., 82, form setter, July 5, Carrillo’s.
Santaniello, Kathleen, 64, June 26, Hudgel’s.
Schnabel, Carl, 75, July 2, Hudgel’s.
Scoby, Beverly A., 76, school secretary, June 28, Hudgel’s.
Sterling, Tereasa M., 45, nail technician, July 8, Hudgel’s.
Torreros, Bernardo Morales, 80, miner, June 27, Carrillo’s.