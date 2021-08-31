Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Armstrong, Raynor O., 89, engineer, Aug. 25, Hudgel’s Swan.
Camargo, Pablo A., 76, concrete foreman, Aug. 26, Carrillo’s.
Douriet, Jorge R., 85, form setter, Aug. 27, Carrillo’s.
Dungan, Patricia Bradford, 71, homemaker, Aug. 22, Carrillo’s.
Garza, John Q., 32, teacher, Aug. 22, Hudgel’s Swan.
Griffith, Rabun, 98, U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.
Hand, Wright K., 77, clergy, Aug. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Hathaway, Zama L., 84, bar owner, Aug. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.
Irsfeld, Hubert M., 86, flight instructor, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.
John, Florence M., 90, accountant, Aug. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kennedy, Stuart J., 78, police officer, Aug. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.
Lindsey, Timothy, 44, Aug. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Martinez, Jesus E., 55, self-employed, Aug. 27, Carrillo’s.
Martinez, Josefina R. Quintana, 70, housekeeper, Aug. 24, Carrillo’s.
Phillips, Earl, 85, Aug. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Quiroz, Carmen, 75, cook, Aug. 21, Carrillo’s.
Ward, Auty, 83, U.S. Air Force master sergeant, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.
Weir, Donna D., 90, homemaker, Aug. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.
Zahm, Jaqueline C., 76, church bookkeeper, Aug. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.