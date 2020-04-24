Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Avalos, Manuel R., 83, avionic electrician, April 18, Carrillo’s.

Beyer, Howard G., 91, musician, April 18, Desert Rose Heather.

Bustamante, Joseph A., 85, teacher, April 16, Carrillo’s.

Carrillo, Mercedes, 103, housekeeper, April 17, Carrillo’s.

Laughridge, Dorothy M., 68, homemaker, April 19, Desert Rose Heather.

Martinez, Richard T., 82, electrician, April 19, Carrillo’s.

Ostrander, Doris M., 80, teacher, April 22, Desert Rose Heather.

Perez, Gerardo C., 67, painter, April 18, Carrillo’s.

Perez, Rene D., 70, truck driver, April 15, Carrillo’s.

Shurr, Richard C., 80, mail carrier, April 17, Vistoso.

Stewart, Nancy L., 86, teacher, April 18, Carrillo’s.

Torgerson, Eleanore A., 89, bakery manager, April 20, Desert Rose Heather.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News