Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Avalos, Manuel R., 83, avionic electrician, April 18, Carrillo’s.
Beyer, Howard G., 91, musician, April 18, Desert Rose Heather.
Bustamante, Joseph A., 85, teacher, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Carrillo, Mercedes, 103, housekeeper, April 17, Carrillo’s.
Laughridge, Dorothy M., 68, homemaker, April 19, Desert Rose Heather.
Martinez, Richard T., 82, electrician, April 19, Carrillo’s.
Ostrander, Doris M., 80, teacher, April 22, Desert Rose Heather.
Perez, Gerardo C., 67, painter, April 18, Carrillo’s.
Perez, Rene D., 70, truck driver, April 15, Carrillo’s.
Shurr, Richard C., 80, mail carrier, April 17, Vistoso.
Stewart, Nancy L., 86, teacher, April 18, Carrillo’s.
Torgerson, Eleanore A., 89, bakery manager, April 20, Desert Rose Heather.
