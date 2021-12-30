Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aguilar, Deodoro M., 85, mechanic, Dec. 11, Carrillo’s.
Cohen, Mark Irwin, 63, flooring, Dec. 14, Angel Valley.
Corrales, Maria Teresita Miranda, 50, homemaker, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.
Ethridge, Pamela Marie, 58, irrigation specialist, Dec. 20, Sensible Cremation.
Gallego, Richard Maldonado, 71, driver, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.
Hoffman, Julia A., 68, retired, Dec. 20, Sensible Cremation.
Hurtado, Mary E., 68, homemaker, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Belen Alvarez, 73, day care worker, Dec. 8, Carrillo’s.
Martin, Frances, 92, nurse, Dec. 22, Avenidas Cremation.
Martinez, Hector M., 82, heavy equipment operator, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.
Moreno, Manuel Ricardo, 55, HVAC installer, Dec. 12, Carrillo’s.
Nelson, Mary E., 87, business owner, Dec. 23, Sensible Cremation.
Ocejo, Miguel Angel Arvizu, 53, landscaper, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.
Quesada, Henry Antonio, 85, cashier, Dec. 5, Carrillo’s.
Rivera, Benjamin Contreras, 56, chef, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.
Robles, Consuelo Irene, 75, homemaker, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Romero, Josephine Arnett, 96, homemaker, Dec. 4, Carrillo’s.
Romo, Gabriel A., 81, restaurant owner, Dec. 12, Carrillo’s.
Sanchez, Juan ‘Johnny” G., 86, plumber, Dec. 13, Carrillo’s.
Santa Cruz, Irene V., 87, homemaker, Dec. 19, Carrillo’s.
Sierra, Vicente Mungaray, 87, roofer, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Solomon, John Thomas, 72, material handler, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.
Tapia, Reyes I., 91, welder, Dec. 12, Carrillo’s.
Ybave, Antonio Pablo Colmenero, 51, general maintenance, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.