Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Barbea, Joseph, 91, photogrammetist, Sept. 30, Bring’s.

Cunningham, Jimmie J., 86, high school teacher, Oct. 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Dodson, Kathleen, 96, registered nurse, Oct. 5, Bring’s.

Ganson, Steven, 69, salesman, Oct. 4, Bring’s.

Guerriero, William H., 66, tile setter, Oct. 8, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Hans, Cirla, 78, director, Oct. 3, Bring’s.

Haynes, Byron, 66, Air Force, Oct. 1, Bring’s.

Jacobsen, Joshua Daniel J., 35, cashier, Oct. 12, Desert Rose Heather.

LaPorte, Randall, 59, auto mechanic, Oct. 11, Bring’s.

Lautaire, Edward, 9, student, Sept. 30, Bring’s.

Maille, Geraldine, 66, homemaker, Oct. 6, Bring’s.

Majalca, Lindsey M., 37, caretaker, Oct. 12, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Minella, Ralph, 92, inspector, Oct. 3, Bring’s.

Modory, James, 73, food service worker, Sept. 24, Bring’s.

Palmer, Anna, 84, homemaker, Oct. 4, Bring’s.

Palmer, Joseph, 91, foreman, Oct. 7, Bring’s.

Peth, Carmen, 74, homemaker, Oct. 10, Bring’s.

Riechers, Henry, 91, teacher, Oct. 8, Bring’s.

Stolz, Donna D., 78, homemaker, Oct. 13, Desert Rose Heather.

Streeter, Randy L., 62, computer specialist, Oct. 11, Desert Rose Heather.

Wise, Cecilia, 92, homemaker, Oct. 4, Bring’s.

