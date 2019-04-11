Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Chesser, Lucille E., 94, real estate broker, March 24, Adair Dodge.

Gonzalez Castillo, Elvira M., 34, Guatemala, June 6, 2014, Adair Dodge.

Henderson, Kim, 66, Oro Valley, April 10, Desert Sunset.

Knight, Catherine E., 62, teacher’s aide, March 23, Adair Dodge.

Lopez, Mary S., 70, mail room clerk, April 4, Adair Dodge.

Moya Ortega, Eddie, 71, Feb. 15, Adair Dodge.

Parker, Megan F., 26, laborer, March 24, Adair Dodge.

Warfield, Ruth H., 80, automotive specialist, April 8, Adair Dodge.

