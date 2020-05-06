Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aguilar, Virginia R., 77, retail cashier, May 2, Hudgels Swan.
Carson, Suzette M., 73, artist, April 28, Hudgels Swan.
Casebolt, Bobby L., 86, Navy, April 25, Hudgels Swan.
Hamilton-McCarver, Marcia J., 76, April 26, Hudgels Swan.
Holcombe Sauber, Charlene, 76, homemaker, April 30, Desert Sunset.
Kimbrell, Kristian, 39, May 4, Hudgels Swan.
Laverick, Jacquelyn, 67, homemaker, April 20, Hudgels Swan.
Matchett, J. Boyd, 96, airline food executive, April 27, Hudgels Swan.
McConnell, Edward J., 79, interior designer, April 30, Hudgels Swan.
Owens, Stephen T., 79, vice president (Nuclear Security), April 30, Desert Rose Heather.
Perez, Ruben, 66, May 4, Hudgels Swan.
Sword, Richard A., 64, contractor, April 20, Hudgels Swan.
Ward, Rachelle E., 49, landscaping company owner, April 19, Hudgels Swan.
Wasilow, Judith A., 63, teacher, April 24, Hudgels Swan.
Williams, Alan J., 82, police officer, April 22, Hudgels Swan.
