You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

  • Updated
Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Belwish, Theodore, 85, restaurant business owner, Aug. 12, Desert Rose Heather. 

Carrillo Gabusi, Edna, 84, banker, Aug. 10, Carrillo's.

Crawford, Betty H., 79, travel agency controller, Aug. 7, Desert Sunset. 

Lopez, William V., 76, teacher, Aug. 5, Carrillo's.

McCarty, Matthew J., 52, railroad engineer, Aug. 13, Carrillo's. 

Romero, Bobbi L., 62, attendance clerk, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.

Ruelas, Angelina M., 80, Aug. 12, Carrillo's.

Ruiz, Carlos A., 45, florist, Aug. 7, Carrillo's. 

Tovar, Amaro R., 83, miner, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.

Villasenor, Edna, 94, homemaker, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion Chat Aug. 6: Danyelle Khmara talks schools reopening, Part II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News