Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Belwish, Theodore, 85, restaurant business owner, Aug. 12, Desert Rose Heather.
Carrillo Gabusi, Edna, 84, banker, Aug. 10, Carrillo's.
Crawford, Betty H., 79, travel agency controller, Aug. 7, Desert Sunset.
Lopez, William V., 76, teacher, Aug. 5, Carrillo's.
McCarty, Matthew J., 52, railroad engineer, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.
Romero, Bobbi L., 62, attendance clerk, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.
Ruelas, Angelina M., 80, Aug. 12, Carrillo's.
Ruiz, Carlos A., 45, florist, Aug. 7, Carrillo's.
Tovar, Amaro R., 83, miner, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.
Villasenor, Edna, 94, homemaker, Aug. 13, Carrillo's.
