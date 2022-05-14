Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Barker, Ronald L., 88, fighter pilot, April 17, Evergreen.
Bonillas, Ronald William, 54, painter, April 27, Carrillo’s.
Chambers, Betty Ann, 88, telephone operator, April 26, Carrillo’s.
Coy, David, 70, professor, April 8, Evergreen.
Geoffroy, Mary Helen, 88, homemaker, April 28, Carrillo’s.
Gleason, Barbara A., 83, university administrative assistant, April 19, Evergreen.
Hirsh, Marsha S., 89, of Pacific Grove, Calif., artist, April 27, Evergreen.
Jacobs, Chester W., 64, mechanic, April 11, Evergreen.
Longoria, Anita F., 88, homemaker, April 29, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Jesus, 60, April 23, Carrillo’s.
Martinez, Maria Elena, 87, homemaker, April 28, Carrillo’s.
McKenna Jr., Peter Kevin, 33, armory handler, May 4, Carrillo’s.
Orr, Carlton S., 83, supervisor, April 18, Evergreen.
Partida, Samuel Julian, infant, April 23, Carrillo’s.
Perez, Emma Y., 89, homemaker, May 2, Carrillo’s.
Quesada Sr., Martin O., 96, pricing clerk, April 27, Carrillo’s.
Quihuis, Maria A., 85, homemaker, May 1, Carrillo’s.
Robertson, Garys, 11, student, April 7, Evergreen.
Roland, Norma R., 87, senior quality analyst, April 22, Evergreen.
Romero, Vincent L., 87, copper miner, April 9, Evergreen.
Squillante, Diana J., 90, homemaker, April 29, Evergreen.
Suarez, Ruben D., 96, city manager, April 29, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Michael D., 18, student, April 19, Carrillo’s.
Velazquez, Oralia Mendez, 76, homemaker, April 28, Carrillo’s.
Weingarten, Ellie K., 96, homemaker, April 28, Evergreen.
Arizona Daily Star