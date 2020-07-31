Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bair, Gerald A., 84, archaeologist, July 24, Desert Rose Heather.
Englert, Jeanette R., 87, homemaker, July 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Glockner, Charles, 90, metal spinner, July 16, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Henschell, Marilyn S., 78, retail clerk, July 22, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
LeVay-Johnson, Marjorie A., 66, medical team leader, July 9, Desert Rose Heather.
Lopez, Jackie L., 37, cashier, July 25, Desert Rose Heather.
Mathis, Chad, 54, truck driver, July 25, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Ruiz, Ismael M., 93, construction, July 24, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Scott, Stanley, 93, July 8, Angel Valley.
