Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Altaffer, Dabney, 92, lawyer, Sept. 2, Bring’s.
Armenta, Barbara V., 64, bank teller, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.
Blumenstetter, Raymond, 97, aviation mechanic, Sept. 9, Bring’s.
Broadfoot, Albert, 90, physicist, Aug. 30, East Lawn Palms.
Bucio Correa, Jesus J., 82, laborer, Sept. 9, Carrillo’s.
Carrazco, Santino, infant, Sept. 7, Carrillo’s.
Coe, Edward, 84, marketing manager, Sept. 1, Bring’s.
Contreras, Fernando M., 51, handyman, Sept. 5, Carrillo’s.
Coronado, Yolanda P., nurse, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.
Daniel Sr., Eduardo, 56, fabricator, Sept. 8, Carrillo’s.
Fisher, Darlene, 95, school secretary, Sept. 5, Bring’s.
Forschler, Larry, 78, salesman, Sept. 5, Bring’s.
Fox, Mitchell, 85, computer systems analyst, Sept. 5, Bring’s.
Gallardo, Concepcion S., 81, homemaker, Sept. 11, Carrillo’s.
Hall, Matthew, 46, bartender, Aug. 25, Bring’s.
Herrmann, Josephine, 86, head switchboard operator, Sept. 7, Bring’s.
Howie, Howard, 94, U.S. Air Force, Sept. 5, Bring’s.
Jester-Martin, Patricia, 96, administrative aide, Sept. 4, East Lawn Palms.
Johnson, Christine, infant, Sept. 6, Bring’s.
Jump, Michael, 76, banker, Sept. 6, Bring’s.
Koenen, Thomas, 76, engine builder, Sept. 10, Bring’s.
Lopez, Antonio, 68, U.S. Air Force, Sept. 4, Bring’s.
Martinez, Arthur M., 93, glazier, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.
McFadden, Marilyn, 80, housewife, Aug. 29, East Lawn Palms.
Nagler, Helga, 69, homemaker, Sept. 7, Bring’s.
Oak, Kanis, 65, teacher, Aug. 29, East Lawn Palms.
Ochoa Jr., Joe R., 73, truck driver, Sept. 7, Carrillo’s.
Palmer, Margaret, 72, computer operator, Sept. 1, East Lawn Palms.
Perez Serrano, Emma, 90, housekeeper, Sept. 10, Carrillo’s.
Ramirez, Cecelia A., 80, homemaker, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.
Redmond, Kathleen, 70, vice president, Aug. 30, East Lawn Palms.
Robles, Mary C., 89, homemaker, Sept. 8, Carrillo’s.
Rubbo, Shirley, 92, accountant, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Stewart, Dorothy, 96, secretary, Sept. 9, Bring’s.
Traversone, Teresa, 91, homemaker, Sept. 6, Bring’s.
Trias, Jesus, 89, U.S. Air Force, Sept. 8, Bring’s.
Villasenor, Raul, 81, plumber, Aug. 25, East Lawn Palms.
